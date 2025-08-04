L & S Advisors Inc Invests $275,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,012,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,944.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,244,000 after purchasing an additional 107,163 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,539,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 65,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 32.3%

Shares of ITA opened at $195.94 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $198.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.