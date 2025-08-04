L & S Advisors Inc Invests $275,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,012,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,944.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,244,000 after purchasing an additional 107,163 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,539,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 65,889 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 32.3%
Shares of ITA opened at $195.94 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $198.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.
About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
