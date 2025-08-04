L & S Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5%
NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55.
About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
