L & S Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.