Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $96.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $31,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.