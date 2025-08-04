Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Holdings Boosted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 12,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,294,000 after acquiring an additional 483,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $50.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Lazard had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lazard and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

