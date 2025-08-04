LCI Industries (LCII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect LCI Industries to post earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. LCI Industries has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.04 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $94.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.25. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $72.31 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 75.41%.

LCI Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

