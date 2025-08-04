Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $654,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

