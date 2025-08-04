Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,630,000 after buying an additional 739,540 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,148,000 after buying an additional 141,703 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,607,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,603,000 after buying an additional 145,987 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,431,000 after buying an additional 766,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,505,000 after buying an additional 34,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $111.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.13.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

