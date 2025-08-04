Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LTH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LTH

Life Time Group Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:LTH opened at $27.91 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Life Time Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $706.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In related news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 11,655,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $342,440,999.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,898,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,404,327.06. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 134,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $3,866,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 133,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,843.20. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,548,155 shares of company stock worth $691,624,905 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 98.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 10,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Life Time Group by 226.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Time Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.