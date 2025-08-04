Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lightbridge were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTBR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lightbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Lightbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lightbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lightbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightbridge Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ LTBR opened at $13.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.58 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.67. Lightbridge Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

In other Lightbridge news, Director Jesse L. Funches sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $60,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,308. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lightbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

