Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Benchmark

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.74.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $12.31 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.48.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 61.11%. The company had revenue of $304.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Lightspeed Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,333,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,319,000 after acquiring an additional 70,324 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 397,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 299,482 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

