Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Liminatus Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIMN opened at $5.93 on Friday. Liminatus Pharma has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $33.66.

Liminatus Pharma Company Profile

Liminatus Pharma, Inc is a pre-clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies. The company was founded on November 1, 2020 and is headquartered in La Palma, CA.

