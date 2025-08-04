Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $280.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.40.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $241.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.89. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $244.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 75.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

