LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $381.08.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen downgraded LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total transaction of $573,945.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,830.60. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its stake in LPL Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $369.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.21%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

