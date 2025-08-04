LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 253,976 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $27,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

