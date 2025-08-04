LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $460.00 to $463.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $369.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $403.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.09.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 47.01%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total value of $573,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,830.60. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 123.1% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in LPL Financial by 234.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.