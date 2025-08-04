LSV Asset Management Acquires 61,756 Shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,756 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $23,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE SON opened at $44.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products Company has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.