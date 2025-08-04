LSV Asset Management Buys 20,100 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $22,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRG. UBS Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE KRG opened at $21.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $211.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.74 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 20.14%. On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.