LSV Asset Management Buys 295,296 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,010,367 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,296 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in InMode were worth $35,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,618 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,853,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,241 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in InMode by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,026,823 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 44,712 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 989,903 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 382,938 shares during the period. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in InMode by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 659,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INMD. UBS Group cut their price target on InMode from $19.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

INMD opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.50% and a return on equity of 18.38%. InMode’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

