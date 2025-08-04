LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.09% of Boise Cascade worth $40,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCC. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 502.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $105,612.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,458.49. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $87,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,776.96. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC opened at $83.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.82. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 1 year low of $81.89 and a 1 year high of $155.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

