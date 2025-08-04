LSV Asset Management Has $23.16 Million Stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 846,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,923 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $23,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 54,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,674.70. This trade represents a 10.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $36.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.49.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

