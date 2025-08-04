LSV Asset Management Has $46.18 Million Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,224,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 104,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Photronics were worth $46,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLAB. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $19.79 on Monday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,832.19. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Garcia purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,762. This trade represents a 35.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $985,035. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Photronics in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

