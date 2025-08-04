LSV Asset Management Purchases 91,954 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592,504 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,954 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $30,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 27.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 23.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 32,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 173.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $20.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

