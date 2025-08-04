LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,994,312 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 777,807 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $27,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,841,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,465,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,683,000 after buying an additional 619,532 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 446,163 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 267,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 223,012 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

