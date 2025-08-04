Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Macerich in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.

Get Macerich alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macerich

Macerich Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.22. Macerich has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Macerich had a negative net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -158.14%.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,047,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274,895 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 40.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,130,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,258,000 after buying an additional 1,754,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,001,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,573,000 after acquiring an additional 574,490 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Macerich by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,675,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Macerich by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,357,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,813,000 after purchasing an additional 151,295 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.