Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 554.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 71,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $6,192,772.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,348,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,082,566.03. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $232,476.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,425.12. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,004 shares of company stock worth $7,324,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

AGO opened at $83.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.64. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

