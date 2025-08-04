Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.11 Million Position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 502.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 338.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 93.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 60.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $83.17 on Monday. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 52 week low of $81.89 and a 52 week high of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.13.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $105,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,458.49. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,776.96. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

