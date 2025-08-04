Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVL) Short Interest Update

Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,400 shares, agrowthof1,180.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Madison Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVL opened at $22.12 on Monday. Madison Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Madison Dividend Value ETF stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.42% of Madison Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Madison Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Madison Dividend Value ETF (DIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund uses an active approach to invest in stocks from around the globe. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation by targeting stocks with favorable dividend yields that appear undervalued.

