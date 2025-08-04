Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $189,000 Position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of News by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,649,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,641,000 after buying an additional 627,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,535,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,867,000 after buying an additional 138,680 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in News by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 4,345,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,237,000 after buying an additional 986,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,799,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in News by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,799,000 after buying an additional 160,922 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $33.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $35.41.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

