Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,155,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $43,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRTN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 8,296.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Marten Transport Price Performance

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $964.84 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.