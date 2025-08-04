Masimo (MASI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $368.65 million for the quarter. Masimo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.600 EPS.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.79 million. Masimo had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a positive return on equity of 22.56%. Masimo’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $153.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.89 and its 200 day moving average is $165.27. Masimo has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $194.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,632,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,804.16. This trade represents a 29.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 38.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,690,000 after purchasing an additional 78,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,267.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

