MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

NYSE MAX opened at $9.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $659.58 million, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.19. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $20.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 54.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 8,775.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,908,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 372,305 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

