MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $2,690.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,707.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,375.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,455.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,229.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Optimize Financial Inc raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

