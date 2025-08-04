Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $60.45 million for the quarter.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.01 million, a PE ratio of -202.46 and a beta of 0.83. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day moving average of $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mesa Laboratories

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $188,315.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,426.88. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $62,351.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,448.80. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,053 shares of company stock valued at $296,507. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.