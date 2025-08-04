Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperformer rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEOH. Wall Street Zen downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Methanex has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $808.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.04 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 17.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth $387,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 79.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 368,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after buying an additional 162,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

