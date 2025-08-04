MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $705.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $650.00 to $705.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $614.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $590.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.58.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $366.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 3.76. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $102.40 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.74) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other news, CEO Phong Le acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,950. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 268,132 shares of company stock valued at $24,169,295 and sold 171,771 shares valued at $70,078,474. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,766,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 94,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,500,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MicroStrategy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

