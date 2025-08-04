Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.57. On average, analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

