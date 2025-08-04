Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVST. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Envista has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $682.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.21 million. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,144,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,618,000 after purchasing an additional 85,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 24.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,387,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,206 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 10.0% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,163,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,126,000 after buying an additional 469,597 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,686,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,893,000 after buying an additional 398,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Envista by 1,985.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after buying an additional 4,332,541 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

