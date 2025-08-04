Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WEX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WEX from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WEX from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

WEX Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX stock opened at $166.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.88 and a 200-day moving average of $148.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. WEX has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $217.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,441.16. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith purchased 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,616,061.74. The trade was a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 895,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,597,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in WEX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 826,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in WEX by 20,412.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 638,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,069,000 after purchasing an additional 635,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 652.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,797,000 after purchasing an additional 357,842 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

