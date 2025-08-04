Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Price

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EMN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 19.0%

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 8.96%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $32,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 75.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.