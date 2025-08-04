Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Price

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XEL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 78,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

