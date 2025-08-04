Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Mobix Labs Trading Down 7.3%

MOBX opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Mobix Labs has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. Mobix Labs had a negative net margin of 386.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,454.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOBX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Mobix Labs by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobix Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobix Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mobix Labs by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 35,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Mobix Labs by 2,528.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 788,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 758,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

