Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
MOBX opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Mobix Labs has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.47.
Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. Mobix Labs had a negative net margin of 386.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,454.69%.
Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.
