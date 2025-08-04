Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on MHK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $116.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,084 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,730.40. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total value of $1,932,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,216. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 756,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,324,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,017,000 after purchasing an additional 410,388 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 898,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,017,000 after purchasing an additional 357,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 380,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,476,000 after purchasing an additional 331,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

