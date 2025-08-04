Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,003,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

In related news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $211,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 560,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,248,435.80. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $1,287,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCRI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $101.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.27. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.99 and a 12 month high of $113.88.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

