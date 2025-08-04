Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $950.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $940.00 to $950.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MPWR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.45.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $785.62 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $715.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $650.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%. The company had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,418,000 after buying an additional 777,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 506,430 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18,567.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 200,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,628,000 after purchasing an additional 199,413 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $113,547,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,449,000 after purchasing an additional 185,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

