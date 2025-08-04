Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $774,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,857,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 42,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 402,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $17.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

