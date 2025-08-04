Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $111.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.82. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $144.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $356.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $2,801,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 367,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,543,518.88. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $504,350.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,767.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,391 shares of company stock worth $11,869,925. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $15,409,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $4,181,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

