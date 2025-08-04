Morgan Stanley Increases Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $12.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Paramount Global stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.52, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

