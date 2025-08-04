Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Price

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $766.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of argenex from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities set a $699.00 target price on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of argenex in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $736.81.

argenex Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $673.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $571.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.29. argenex has a one year low of $475.65 and a one year high of $689.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.39.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $866.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that argenex will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 264,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in argenex during the 2nd quarter worth $2,719,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in argenex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in argenex by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in argenex by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenex Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

