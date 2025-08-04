Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Stock Price

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price target on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $168.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.21 and a 200-day moving average of $165.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.45. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $130.60 and a 52-week high of $178.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,942.40. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 281,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

