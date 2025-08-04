Morgan Stanley Lowers DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $15.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DXC. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,599,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,725,000 after purchasing an additional 163,291 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,503,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,888,000 after purchasing an additional 686,705 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,151,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,781,000 after purchasing an additional 769,026 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,598 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1,765.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,652,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.